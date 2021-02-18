REBusinessOnline

NBP Capital Sells Apartment Community Near Portland to Abacus Capital Group for $38.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

GRESHAM, ORE. — NBP Capital has completed the sale of The Groves, a multifamily property located in Gresham, a suburb of Portland. Abacus Capital Group acquired the community for $38.5 million.

Located at 3500 NE 17th St., The Groves features 201 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, community lounge with television, fitness center, barbecue area and playground.

Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

