Located at 9401 De Soto Ave. in Chatsworth, Calif., the property features 150,000 square feet of industrial space.
NBP Capital Sells Industrial Building in Los Angeles for $41.5M

by Amy Works

CHATSWORTH, CALIF. — NBP Capital has completed the disposition of an industrial facility located at 9401 De Soto Ave. in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Center Capital Partners, Authentic Capital Group and TPG Angelo Gordon acquired the asset for $41.5 million.

Situated on 6.7 acres, the 150,000-square-foot property features 28- to 31-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high loading positions, six ground-level doors, 21,000 square feet of office space and a fenced concrete yard. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to two high-quality tenants.

Michael Longo, Barbara Perrier and Bennett Robinson of CBRE National Partners represented the buyer in transaction. The property will serve as the initial investment in a joint venture between TPG Angelo Gordon and Center Capital Partners’ partnership with Authentic Capital Group.

