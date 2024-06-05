Wednesday, June 5, 2024
4601-E-18th-St-Vancouver-WA
Located in Vancouver, Wash., Thunderbird Village offers 182 apartments, a swimming pool, sauna, walking trails, a fitness center, business center and tennis and basketball courts.
NBP Capital Sells Thunderbird Village Multifamily Community in Vancouver, Washington for $26.7M

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — NBP Capital has completed the disposition of Thunderbird Village, a garden-style apartment community in Vancouver, a suburb of Portland, Oregon. An undisclosed buyer paid $26.7 million for the property, which is located at 4601 E. 18th St.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1972, Thunderbird Village features 182 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 972 square feet. Of the units, 41 have been renovated to include upgraded vinyl and carpet flooring, new appliances and hardware, quartz countertops and stacked washers/dryers. Newly renovated community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, sauna, walking trails, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, and business center.

