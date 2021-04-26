NE Private Client Group Arranges Sale of Two Connecticut Multifamily Assets Totaling 39 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

DANBURY AND BRANFORD, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the sale of two multifamily assets in Connecticut totaling 39 units. Willow Park Apartments is a 21-unit complex in Danbury, and Cedar Street Apartments is a 19-unit property in Branford. The properties sold for a combined $5.2 million. Bradley Balletto, Jeff Wright, Rich Edwards, Robert Paterno and John Lockhart of NEPCG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deals.