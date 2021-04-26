REBusinessOnline

NE Private Client Group Arranges Sale of Two Connecticut Multifamily Assets Totaling 39 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

DANBURY AND BRANFORD, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the sale of two multifamily assets in Connecticut totaling 39 units. Willow Park Apartments is a 21-unit complex in Danbury, and Cedar Street Apartments is a 19-unit property in Branford. The properties sold for a combined $5.2 million. Bradley Balletto, Jeff Wright, Rich Edwards, Robert Paterno and John Lockhart of NEPCG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deals.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews