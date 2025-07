OLYMPIA, WASH. — Nearon Enterprises has acquired Briggs Village, an apartment community in Olympia, from Glencrest Group for an undisclosed price. Situated in the 137-acre Briggs Village master-planned community, the asset features 72 apartments. The community was built in 2019. Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer and facilitated the transaction.