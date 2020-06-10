REBusinessOnline

Nedde Begins Work on 96,000 SF Office, Multifamily Redevelopment in Burlington, Vermont

The office and multifamily redevelopment will be located at 77 Pine St.

BURLINGTON, VT. — Nedde Real Estate has begun work on a 96,000-square-foot office and multifamily redevelopment project in Burlington, approximately 40 miles northwest of Montpelier. Project costs are estimated to be roughly $20 million. The locally based developer will convert the People’s United Bank Building, located at 77 Pine St., into a property with 43,000 square feet of office and bank space and 50 apartments. People’s United Bank currently uses the office space as its headquarters. The apartments will offer loft, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The project is slated for completion in summer 2021.

