Nedde Begins Work on 96,000 SF Office, Multifamily Redevelopment in Burlington, Vermont

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Office, Vermont

The office and multifamily redevelopment will be located at 77 Pine St.

BURLINGTON, VT. — Nedde Real Estate has begun work on a 96,000-square-foot office and multifamily redevelopment project in Burlington, approximately 40 miles northwest of Montpelier. Project costs are estimated to be roughly $20 million. The locally based developer will convert the People’s United Bank Building, located at 77 Pine St., into a property with 43,000 square feet of office and bank space and 50 apartments. People’s United Bank currently uses the office space as its headquarters. The apartments will offer loft, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The project is slated for completion in summer 2021.