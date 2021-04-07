REBusinessOnline

Neenan Co. Breaks Ground on Community Health Center in El Dorado County, California

The 30,600-square-foot El Dorado Community Health Center in Placerville, Calif., will offer services for residents throughout El Dorado County.

PLACERVILLE, CALIF. — The Neenan Company has broken ground for El Dorado Community Health Center (EDCHC), a medical clinic at 4212 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville that will serve residents throughout El Dorado County.

Designed by Neenan, the 30,600-square-foot facility will feature 40 primary care exam rooms, 10 behavioral health exam and substance abuse treatment rooms, seven dental exam rooms and four optical exam rooms, as well as space to provide telehealth treatment. Slated for completion in spring 2022, the new facility will replace EDCHC’s current Placerville and Diamond Springs clinics.

EDCHC will own and operate the completed facility and the organization received financing for the project, as well as a Health Resources and Services Administration grant to mitigate future weather-related issues.

