NEW YORK CITY — National Equity Fund (NEF), a Chicago-based lender in the affordable housing space, has provided a $12.5 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of five workforce housing buildings totaling 56 units in Brooklyn. Known as The Jefferson MacDonough Portfolio, the properties are located in the Bedford Stuyvesant area and house a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The borrower was Iris Holdings Group, a national owner-operator.