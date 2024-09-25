Wednesday, September 25, 2024
NEFCO Construction Supply Signs 163,853 SF Lease Expansion at Northlake Distribution Center Near Richmond, Virginia

by Hayden Spiess

ASHLAND, VA. — NEFCO Construction Supply has signed a 163,853-square-foot lease expansion at Lingerfelt’s Northlake Distribution Center industrial development in Ashland, roughly 20 miles north of Richmond. NEFCO will occupy additional space at Building C, which is situated at 11800 N. Lakeridge Parkway. Jason Hetherington, Brad Lowry, Doug Tice and Mike Puzzo of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Anderson and Harrison McVey of Range Commercial Partners represented Lingerfelt. Northlake Distribution Center totals 293,187 square feet. Lingerfelt acquired the property in March 2023 and has executed a capital improvement program including roof replacements, asphalt replacements, building painting and LED retrofits. 

