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Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Grayson Capital Announce Construction Team for New Museum, Hotel in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Grayson Capital have announced Russell Construction, in partnership with Vazquez Grayson, as the construction team for the new Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and The Pennant Hotel planned for Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine District. The development involves a new 35,000-square-foot museum and 144-room hotel that will be a Marriott Tribute Portfolio property. Additional information regarding the project and construction schedule will be announced as the development advances.

Reggie Jackson, National Baseball Hall of Famer who started his career with the Kansas City Athletics in 1967, is a partner on the project. He is serving as an equity partner and cultural ambassador for The Pennant Hotel.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. Grayson Capital is a Kansas City-based real estate investment and development firm focused on hospitality, multifamily, healthcare and mixed-use projects.

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