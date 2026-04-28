Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Leo Brown Group is the developer of Mission Grove at Stoneybrook, which totals 166 units in Winter Garden, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaSeniors HousingSoutheast

NEI Completes Construction of 166-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Winter Garden, Florida

by John Nelson

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — NEI General Contracting has completed the construction of a new senior living community located in Winter Garden, a western suburb of Orlando. NEI acted as the general contractor on behalf of the developer, Leo Brown Group.

Dubbed Mission Grove at Stoneybrook, the property totals 166 units, with independent living and assisted living apartments and a dedicated memory care space. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, pickleball courts, fireside lounges and a grab-and-go café.

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