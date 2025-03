PHOENIX — Neighborhood Ventures (NV), a crowdfunding company, has acquired Venture on Colter, an apartment property in central Phoenix, from an undisclosed lender for $13 million. For the acquisition, NV raised nearly $4.5 million from 95 investors. Formerly known as Thom Slate on Colter, Ventura on Colter offers 123 apartments with modern cabinetry, fixtures, updated painting and new appliances. The community also offers two swimming pools and ramadas.