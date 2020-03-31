REBusinessOnline

Neiman Marcus to Furlough Most Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Per Media Reports

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

Pictured is a Neiman Marcus store in the Bal Harbour area of Miami Beach. The Dallas-based retailer's stores will remain closed through April 30.

DALLAS — Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus will furlough the majority of its 14,000 employees as it endures another month of store closures, according to reports from multiple news outlets including Reuters, Bloomberg and The Dallas Morning News. Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck made the announcement on Monday, also noting that he would be forgoing a salary during closures, and that employees not impacted by the furloughs would take pay cuts. Neiman Marcus initially announced that it was closing all its stores, including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call, on March 17, which has since been extended to April 30.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business