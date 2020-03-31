Neiman Marcus to Furlough Most Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Per Media Reports

Pictured is a Neiman Marcus store in the Bal Harbour area of Miami Beach. The Dallas-based retailer's stores will remain closed through April 30.

DALLAS — Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus will furlough the majority of its 14,000 employees as it endures another month of store closures, according to reports from multiple news outlets including Reuters, Bloomberg and The Dallas Morning News. Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck made the announcement on Monday, also noting that he would be forgoing a salary during closures, and that employees not impacted by the furloughs would take pay cuts. Neiman Marcus initially announced that it was closing all its stores, including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call, on March 17, which has since been extended to April 30.