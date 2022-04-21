REBusinessOnline

Nella Holdings, Tower Investments Buy 371,000 SF Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville, California

Nut-Tree-Plaza-Vacaville-CA

Located in Vacaville, the 371,000-square-foot Nut Tree Plaza features 68 retail stores, 17 restaurants and outdoor attractions, including a kiddie train.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — Nella Holdings and Tower Investments, two local family-owned companies, have acquired Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at the junctions of interstates 80 and 505, the 371,000-square-foot Nut Tree Plaza features 68 retail stores, 17 restaurants and outdoor attractions, including a kiddie train. Current tenants include Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, Buffalo Wild Wings, Old Navy, Michaels, Best Buy, Home Goods, Bevmo!, Panera Bread, Peets Coffee, See’s Candies, Jelly Belly Candy Store and Jamba Juice.

DCA Partners facilitated the relationship between the buyers. Citibank and Wells Fargo financed the transaction.

