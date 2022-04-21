Nella Holdings, Tower Investments Buy 371,114 SF Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville, California

Located in Vacaville, the 371,114-square-foot Nut Tree Plaza features 68 retail stores, 17 restaurants and outdoor attractions, including a kiddie train.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — Nella Holdings and Tower Investments, two local family-owned companies, have acquired Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville. A partnership managed by Dallas-based Dunhill Partners sold the asset for $124.5 million.

Located at 1621 E. Monte Vista Ave, the 371,114-square-foot Nut Tree Plaza features 68 retail stores, 17 restaurants and outdoor attractions, including a kiddie train. Current tenants include Nordstrom Rack, ULTA Beauty, Best Buy, PetSmart, Five Below, Cost Plus World Market, HomeGoods, Old Navy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Old Navy, Michaels, Best Buy, Home Goods, Bevmo!, Panera Bread, Peet’s Coffee, See’s Candies, Jelly Belly Candy Store and Jamba Juice. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied.

Dunhill Partners will provide property management services for the retail center.

Jimmy Slusher, Philip Voorhees and James Tyrrell of CBRE’s National Retail Partners – West represented the seller, a partnership managed by Dallas-based Dunhill Partners, while DCA Partners facilitated the relationship between the buyers. Citibank and Wells Fargo financed the transaction.