Nella Invest, Brinkman Real Estate Buy Onyx Apartments in Midvale, Utah

Onyx Apartments in Midvale, Utah, features 48 one- and two-bedroom residences.

MIDVALE, UTAH — Colorado-based Brinkman Real Estate has partnered with Nella Invest to acquire Onyx Apartments, a boutique multifamily community in Midvale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2021, Onyx Apartments features 48 one- and two-bedroom residences with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies.