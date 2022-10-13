Nella Invest, Brinkman Real Estate Buy Onyx Apartments in Midvale, Utah
MIDVALE, UTAH — Colorado-based Brinkman Real Estate has partnered with Nella Invest to acquire Onyx Apartments, a boutique multifamily community in Midvale. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Built in 2021, Onyx Apartments features 48 one- and two-bedroom residences with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.