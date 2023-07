GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — Architect NELSON Worldwide has designed a new shared amenity space at Golden Hills, an office building in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley. The firm reconfigured the layout by removing an underutilized café and transforming it into a tenant lounge, grab-and-go market and game room. Dubbed 701 Local, the amenity space totals 1,700 square feet. There are multiple seating options and games such as air hockey.