Neology Development Receives $84.5M Loan for Julia Apartments in Miami

MIAMI — Neology Development Group has received an $84.5 million loan for The Julia Residences, a 14-story apartment tower that recently delivered in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. Affiliates of Apollo provided the permanent loan. The borrower obtained its TCO for the development last May and stabilized the community at 97 percent occupancy by October.

Named after historic Miami businesswoman Julia Tuttle, the $140 million Julia Residences features 323 apartments and 13,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level. The property is located at 1625 N.W. 20th St., within walking distance of Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Civic Center Metrorail Station.