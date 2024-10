CHICOPEE, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $10.5 million sale of Brook Edge Apartments, an 82-unit multifamily complex in the western Massachusetts city of Chicopee. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built in 1970, comprises 36 studios, 30 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom apartments. Taylor Perun of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.