NEPCG Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in New London, Connecticut

NEW LONDON, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $17.3 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 136 units in New London, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Courtview Square is a four-building complex that houses 96 units, exclusively in one-bedroom floor plans. Harbortree Apartments is a five-building property that offers 28 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Bristol Apartments is a 12-unit building comprised entirely of one-bedroom apartments. Brad Balletto of NEPCG represented the New Jersey-based seller in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, regional owner-operator as the buyer.