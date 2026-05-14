Thursday, May 14, 2026
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New-London-Portfolio
Pictureed are the three properties that comprise the New London Portfolio, from top to bottom, left to right: Harbortree, Bristol and Courtview Square.
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

NEPCG Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in New London, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEW LONDON, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $17.3 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 136 units in New London, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Courtview Square is a four-building complex that houses 96 units, exclusively in one-bedroom floor plans. Harbortree Apartments is a five-building property that offers 28 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Bristol Apartments is a 12-unit building comprised entirely of one-bedroom apartments. Brad Balletto of NEPCG represented the New Jersey-based seller in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, regional owner-operator as the buyer.

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