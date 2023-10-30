Monday, October 30, 2023
NEPCG Arranges $3.6M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Southern Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NORWALK AND BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $3.6 million sale of two multifamily properties in southern coastal Connecticut. The building at 33 Woodbury Ave. in Norwalk totals eight units, and the building at 1421 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport totals 25 units. The buyers and sellers in both deals requested anonymity. Brad Balletto Jeff Wright, Rich Edwards, Bob Paterno, Chris Bierezowiec and Pat Hegarty of NEPCG brokered the deals.

