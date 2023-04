NEWTON AND KINGSTON, N.H. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $3.8 million sale of a portfolio of six multifamily buildings totaling 24 units in the southern New Hampshire communities of Newton and Kingston. Drew Kirkland, Francis Saenz and Jim Casey of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The names of the properties were also not disclosed.