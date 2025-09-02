NEPCG Arranges $5.2M Sale of Apartment Building in West Haven, Connecticut

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $5.2 million sale of a 40-unit apartment building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of West Haven. According to Apartments.com, the three-story building at 295 Elm St. was originally constructed in 1960. Bradley Balletto, Rich Edwards, Jeff Wright and Derek Mahabir of NEPCG represented the local seller, CT Realty Trust, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an undisclosed, New York City-based private investor.