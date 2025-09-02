Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

NEPCG Arranges $5.2M Sale of Apartment Building in West Haven, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $5.2 million sale of a 40-unit apartment building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of West Haven. According to Apartments.com, the three-story building at 295 Elm St. was originally constructed in 1960. Bradley Balletto, Rich Edwards, Jeff Wright and Derek Mahabir of NEPCG represented the local seller, CT Realty Trust, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an undisclosed, New York City-based private investor.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Opens 332-Unit Broadstone West End Apartments...

Aptitude Development Sells 647-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Comunidad Partners Acquires 234-Unit Haywood Apartments in Greenville

Newmark Brokers $40.2M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

EAH Housing, County of Santa Clara Break Ground...

Voit Negotiates $10M Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Building...

SLIB Arranges Sale of Vacant 44-Unit Seniors Housing...

Unique Properties Brokers $2.2M Sale of Industrial Property...

Interra Realty Brokers Two Sales of Chicago Multifamily...