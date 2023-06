BRISTOL, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $8.1 million sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 75 units in Bristol, located in Connecticut’s Hartford County. Both buildings, which together are known as The Brook & Middle Portfolio, are located near ESPN headquarters and total 55,399 square feet. Brad Balletto and Bob Paterno of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.