MILFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $8.5 million sale of a 70,500-square-foot mixed-use building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Milford. The building consists of 32 two-bedroom, townhouse-style apartments and 10 commercial spaces totaling 27,025 square feet. Brad Balletto, Jeff Wright and Rich Edwards of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.