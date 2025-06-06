Friday, June 6, 2025
NEPCG Arranges $8.5M Sale of Student Housing Complex in Danbury, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DANBURY, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the sale of 62 Chestnut Street, a 36-unit student housing complex that serves Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. Built in 2010, the property offers townhome-style units that come in two- and three-bedroom floor plans, some of which include attached garages. Jeff Wright and Rich Edwards of NEPCG represented the seller, a Connecticut-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

