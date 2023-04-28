Friday, April 28, 2023
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

NEPCG Arranges $9.7M Sale of Belden Square Apartments in Norwalk, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NORWALK, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the sale of Belden Square, a 24-unit apartment complex in Norwalk, located in the southern coastal part of Connecticut. Belden Square, which includes 11,675 square feet of commercial space, was originally built in 1989 as an office building and converted to residential use in 2017. Apartments come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Brad Balletto, Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

