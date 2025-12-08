NEPCG Arranges $9.7M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Easthampton, Massachusetts

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $9.7 million sale of Mill 180, a 96,200-square-foot mixed-use building in the Central Massachusetts city of Easthampton. The building is a conversion of a historic mill structure, the initial redevelopment of which took place in 2005. Mill 180 now consists of 25 apartments and 60,000 square feet of retail space. Tim McGeary and Taylor Perun of NEPCG represented the seller, local developer Michael Michon, in the transaction and procured the buyers, private investor Jay Patel and associates.