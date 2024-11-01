Friday, November 1, 2024
NEPCG Arranges $9.9M Sale of Bridgeport Commons Apartments in Southern Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $9.9 million sale of Bridgeport Commons Apartments, an 86-unit multifamily property in southern coastal Connecticut. The two-building property was originally built between 1967 and 1970 and is located directly across the street from Bridgeport Hospital. The unit mix comprises nine studios, 73 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom residences. Brad Balletto, Rich Edwards and Robert Paterno of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

