NEPCG Arranges $9M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Milford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Mixed-Use, Northeast

MILFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $9 million sale of a mixed-use building in Milford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The sales price equates to $206 per square foot and a cap rate of 6.76 percent. Built in 1991 and renovated in 2015, the property consists of 21,799 square feet of residential space across 23 units and 21,359 square feet of commercial space across 10 suites. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. NEPCG represented both parties in the transaction.