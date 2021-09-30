REBusinessOnline

NEPCG Arranges $9M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Milford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Mixed-Use, Northeast

MILFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the $9 million sale of a mixed-use building in Milford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The sales price equates to $206 per square foot and a cap rate of 6.76 percent. Built in 1991 and renovated in 2015, the property consists of 21,799 square feet of residential space across 23 units and 21,359 square feet of commercial space across 10 suites. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. NEPCG represented both parties in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews