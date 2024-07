NORWALK, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the sale of The Overlook Apartments, a 33-unit multifamily building located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. According to Apartments.com, the building was completed in 2023 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as a fitness center. Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright of NEPCG brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.