PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has arranged the sale of Castle Apartments, a three-building, 46-unit multifamily complex in Plainville, a southwestern suburb of Hartford. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1975 and exclusively offers two-bedroom units with an average size of 850 square feet. Taylor Perun and Brad Balletto of NEPCG brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.