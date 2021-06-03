REBusinessOnline

NEPCG Brokers $12.7M Sale of Pine Ridge Estates Apartments in Greenfield, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

GREENFIELD, MASS. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Pine Ridge Estates, a 108-unit multifamily community in Greenfield, located in the northwestern part of the state. Built on 4.5 acres in 1972, the property features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Brad Carlson, Taylor Perun and Drew Kirkland of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The asset traded at a cap rate of 5.6 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews