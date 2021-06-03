NEPCG Brokers $12.7M Sale of Pine Ridge Estates Apartments in Greenfield, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

GREENFIELD, MASS. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Pine Ridge Estates, a 108-unit multifamily community in Greenfield, located in the northwestern part of the state. Built on 4.5 acres in 1972, the property features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Brad Carlson, Taylor Perun and Drew Kirkland of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The asset traded at a cap rate of 5.6 percent.