BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has brokered the $39.6 million sale of The Rhodium Portfolio, a collection of 13 multifamily buildings totaling 437 units in the southern coastal Connecticut community of Bridgeport. The buildings, which are located in a variety of neighborhoods across the city, house a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Brad Balletto of NEPCG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.