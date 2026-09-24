Thursday, September 24, 2026
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AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

NEPCG Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Hartford Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

HARTFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $14.3 million sale of a portfolio of 23 multifamily properties totaling 167 units in Hartford. Known as the West End Hartford Portfolio, the buildings are situated within three blocks of one another in the state capital neighborhood of the same name. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. Taylor Perun and Brad Balletto of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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