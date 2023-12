FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $3.1 million sale of a five-unit multifamily property in Fairfield, located in southern coastal Connecticut. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1903 Post Road was originally constructed in 1924. Brad Balletto, Robert Paterno, Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright of NECPG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.