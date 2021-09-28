REBusinessOnline

NEPCG Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Connecticut Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of City Place Apartments, a 53-unit multifamily property with retail and restaurant space in New Britain, a southern suburb of Hartford. The sales price equates to $74,107 per unit and a cap rate of 7.35 percent. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Brad Balletto of NEPCG brokered the deal.

