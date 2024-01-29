Monday, January 29, 2024
NEPCG Negotiates $4.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Bridgeport, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $4.3 million sale of a 36-unit apartment building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Bridgeport. According to Apartments.com, the three-story building was originally constructed in 1920 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Brad Balletto, Robert Paterno, Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

