TERRYVILLE, CONN. ­— Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $5 million sale of Plymouth Village, a 46-unit apartment complex in Terryville, about 20 miles west of Hartford. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. Taylor Perun of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Connecticut-based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction.