NEPCG Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Crestview Apartments in West Haven, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WEST HAVEN, CONN. ­— Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $8.2 million sale of Crestview, a 63-unit apartment complex in West Haven, located in southern coastal Connecticut. According to Zillow.com, the property exclusively offers one-bedroom units, and residents also have access to a pool. Brad Balletto and Jeff Wright of NEPCG represented the Massachusetts-based seller and procured the Connecticut-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

