CHELSEA, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $8.4 million sale of a portfolio of six apartment buildings totaling 27 units in Chelsea, located on the southern outskirts of Boston. The buildings are situated across three contiguous parcels at 31-47 Louis St. Drew Kirkland, Francis Saenz and Jim Casey of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.