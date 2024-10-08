NEPCG Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Groton, Connecticut

GROTON, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NECPG) has negotiated the $9.2 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 68 units in Groton, located in southern coastal Connecticut. The portfolio comprises a 20-unit building known as Thamesport Apartments, as well as a 24-unit building at 46 Hynes Ave. and a 24-unit complex at 183-221 Brandegee Ave. Brad Balletto and Taylor Perun of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.