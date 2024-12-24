NEPCG Negotiates $9.9M Sale of Bridgeport Commons Apartments in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the $9.9 million sale of the 86-unit Bridgeport Commons Apartments in southern coastal Connecticut. The property consists of two buildings that were originally built between 1967 and 1970 and house nine studios, 73 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Brad Balletto, Rich Edwards and Robert Paterno of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.