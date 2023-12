PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the sale of a 33,700-square-foot office and retail building in Providence. Known as The Lauderdale Building, the downtown-area property consists of nine office suites and three retail spaces. Tim McGeary and Rick Welch of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.