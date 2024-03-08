NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 52-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Hartford, Connecticut

HARTFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two apartment buildings totaling 52 units in Hartford. The building at 17 Marshall St. features 12 studios and 13 one-bedroom units, and the building at 50 Gillett St. houses 16 one-bedrooms, eight two-bedrooms and three commercial spaces. Taylor Perun and Cameron Formica of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.