Friday, March 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 52-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Hartford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

HARTFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two apartment buildings totaling 52 units in Hartford. The building at 17 Marshall St. features 12 studios and 13 one-bedroom units, and the building at 50 Gillett St. houses 16 one-bedrooms, eight two-bedrooms and three commercial spaces. Taylor Perun and Cameron Formica of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

You may also like

Rosewood Realty Arranges $2.4M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily...

MDC Realty Advisors Acquires 114,907 SF Industrial Facility...

Bascom Group Buys 96-Unit San Miguel Court Apartments...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 101,788 SF Industrial Building...

Phoenix Multifamily Remains Promising Amidst Challenges

Donohoe Development, Aimco Complete Final Phase of $300M...

Kennedy Wilson Provides $96M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...

Peak Capital Partners Sells 14-Acre Industrial Development Site...