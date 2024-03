HARTFORD, CONN. — Regional brokerage firm Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of four apartment buildings totaling 60 units in Hartford. The buildings are located at 125–131 Washington St. and 338-342 Jefferson St. Taylor Perun and Cameron Formica of NEPCG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.