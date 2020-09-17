Nerd Street Gamers to Open Esports Campus in Philadelphia

Pictured is data center owner Netrality's 1.3 million-square-foot building at 401 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will soon house The Block, the world's first esports industry campus.

PHILADELPHIA — Nerd Street Gamers, a provider of infrastructure services for the esports industry, will open The Block, an esports campus at 401 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia. Christian Dyer and Jackie Balin of CBRE represented data center owner-operator Netrality, which owns the 1.3 million-square-foot building, in the lease negotiations. The space will not only function as Nerd Street Gamers’ new corporate headquarters, but it will also include global broadcast studios, dedicated training centers for professional teams and schools and educational space for community partners.