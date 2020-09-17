REBusinessOnline

Nerd Street Gamers to Open Esports Campus in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Data Centers, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

401-N.-Broad-St.-Philadelphia

Pictured is data center owner Netrality's 1.3 million-square-foot building at 401 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will soon house The Block, the world's first esports industry campus.

PHILADELPHIA — Nerd Street Gamers, a provider of infrastructure services for the esports industry, will open The Block, an esports campus at 401 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia. Christian Dyer and Jackie Balin of CBRE represented data center owner-operator Netrality, which owns the 1.3 million-square-foot building, in the lease negotiations. The space will not only function as Nerd Street Gamers’ new corporate headquarters, but it will also include global broadcast studios, dedicated training centers for professional teams and schools and educational space for community partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  