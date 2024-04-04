Nestlé Purina PetCare Opens $450M Pet Food Factory in Eden, North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. — Nestlé Purina PetCare has opened its newest pet food factory in Eden, about 36 miles north of Greensboro, N.C. Situated on 1,350 acres, the $450 million development is the first Nestlé factory in the state and features a vertical dryer, automated warehousing, cold storage and an experience center that showcases modern manufacturing practices for new and prospective workers.

The new 1.3-million-square-foot Purina facility involved the repurposing of 80 percent of the former MillerCoors Brewing Plant. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says that the remainder of the brewery’s existing structure could be retrofitted for another manufacturer. Nestlé has hired 300 new positions at the Purina factory with more to come in the near future.

Between 2020 and 2025, Nestlé is on track to invest $2 billion in the Eden property and capital expansion projects to enhance its manufacturing footprint. A 24th factory is currently under construction in Williamsburg Township, Ohio, and is expected to be fully operational in the next 12 months.