Nestle Signs Office Lease at 152,000 SF Midtown West Building in Tampa

Midtown West totals 152,000 square feet and is situated within the 23-acre Midtown Tampa development in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, FLA. — Nestle will relocate its Tampa headquarters to Midtown West, a 152,000-square-foot office building located within the 23-acre Midtown Tampa mixed-use development. The Switzerland-based company plans to open its new sales office later this year. Bill Reeves of Colliers represented Nestle in the lease negotiations.

Lauren Coup and Brad Heeter of Highwoods Properties Inc. represented the landlord, Highwoods and Bromley Cos. The square footage of Nestle’s lease was not disclosed. Other tenants at Midtown West include RHI Magnesita, Savills, Randstad, Prudential, Primo Water and Greystar.

Bromley and Highwoods have also broken ground on Midtown East, a new office building at Midtown Tampa. Upon completion, Midtown East will total 430,000 square feet across 18 floors, 143,000 square feet of which will be jointly owned by Bromley and Highwoods.