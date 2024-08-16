Friday, August 16, 2024
CVS-Health-Scottsdale-AZ
CVS utilizes the 354,888-square-foot data center and office campus in Scottsdale, Ariz., as a mission-critical data and operations center.
Net Lease Office Properties Divests of 354,888 SF Data Center, Office Campus in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Net Lease Office Properties has completed the sale of a single-tenant data center and office campus on Shea Boulevard in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on more than 38 acres, the 354,888-square-foot asset serves as a mission-critical data and operations center for CVS.

Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

